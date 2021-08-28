Threats to Kabul airport real, dynamic: Pentagon

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby on Saturday said that the threats to the airport in Kabul are "still very real" and "very dynamic."



"Threats are still very real, they're very dynamic and we are monitoring them literally in real-time. And as I said yesterday, we're taking all the means necessary to make sure we remain focused on that threat stream and doing what we can for force protection," said Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby during a briefing.

Following the August 31 deadline for withdrawal, he stated that the US will complete its mission by the end of the month.

"We are going to complete this mission by the end of the month we've said that nothing has changed about the timeline for us and we will do this as safe in an orderly way as possible, and that includes being able to continue to evacuate right up until the end," Kirby said.

He also noted that US forces have begun "retrograding" from Kabul airport.

Talking about the terror attack in Kabul that killed hundreds of people including 13 US troops, he said that the remains of the 13 US service members killed in Afghanistan are en route to the United States but said he was "not at liberty" to provide precise arrival information.

ISKP on Thursday claimed responsibility for the blast. US President on Thursday vowed to retaliate for a terrorists attack, saying, "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay". (ANI)

