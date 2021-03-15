Three accused in 'Toolkit' case withdraw pre-arrest bail pleas

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana disposed of the anticipatory bail applications of engineer-turned-activist Shantanu Muluk, lawyer Nikita Jacob and climate activist Shubham Kar in the Toolkit case.

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Three accused in 'Toolkit case' on Monday withdrew their pre-arrest bail applications from courts after the Delhi Police gave assurance that notice of seven working days would be given to them in case their arrest is "imminent and unavoidable".

"At this stage, it has been proposed by defence counsel that they are willing to withdraw the bail applications subject to condition that if the investigating agency finds arrest of accused is imminent and unavoidable, then seven days advance notice be given," the court said.

Climate activist Disha Ravi is an accused in the case. She was, however, granted bail last month.

Ravi, Muluk and Jacob are facing charges of conspiracy and sedition in the case related to the farmers' protest.

Police said that the 'toolkit' was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence.

On February 23, the court had granted regular bail to Disha Ravi with the judge citing "scanty and sketchy evidence on record".

--IANS

aka/vd