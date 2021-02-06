Three Afghan Hindus among 6 hurt in Kabul blast

Kabul [Afghanistan], February 6 (ANI): Six people including three Afghan Hindus were injured in an explosion at a shop in Kabul on Saturday morning.



The Khaama Press quoted police officials as saying that the explosion, which happened in Bagh-e-Qazi area of Kabul city inside a shop, left six people injured including three Hindus.

An investigation is being undertaken to gather more details about the blast.

This comes after peace talks have been halted, and despite the process, violence has raged across the country, IED blasts and targeted killings have escalated, said The Khaama Press.

Earlier, the United States and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies had demanded that the Taliban should end its activities such as assassinations, kidnappings, and destruction of vital infrastructure in Afghanistan.

"We expect the Taliban to demonstrate its support for the people of Afghanistan by ending the violence, stopping the destruction of vital infrastructure, and committing to a sustainable peace, for the benefit of all Afghans," a joint statement published by the US embassy in Kabul said.

While urging the Taliban to stop its violence, the statement said, "The international community has invested heavily in energy, food security, water resources, and road infrastructure for the benefit of the Afghan people. (ANI)

