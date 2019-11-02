Three arrested for running brothel in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) The Kolkata Police have busted a trafficking racket by raiding the premises of a building used as a brothel in the southern outskirts of the city.

Three persons, including the female brothel owner, have been arrested, while two girls, including a minor, have been rescued, Joint Commissioner (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma said on Saturday.

"The raid was carried out on the basis of credible information on the ground floor of 213, Ho Chi Minh Sarani under Thakurpukur police station. Two persons -- one male and one female -- and the brothel owner, a female, were arrested on Friday," Sharma said.

The three used to run the brothel by procuring and trafficking girls, both minor and major. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to criminal conspiracy, procuring minor girl, trafficking and selling and buying minors for purposes of prostitution, besides various provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and POCSO Act. Two victims -- aged 23 and around 14 -- were rescued," Sharma said. Both have been kept at a shelter home in Kolkata run by the Child Welfare Committe. ssp/arm