Three arrested in a road rage case in Delhi

The accused -- Prabhjot Singh, 27, Gagan Shegal, 29, both residents of Tilak Nagar, and Preet Singh, 31, a resident of Vikaspuri -- allegedly thrashed Amit Bagga and Yugam in the Punjabi Bagh area on Wednesday night.

"We have registered a case and arrested the accused," said a senior police officer.

According to Bagga, around 12.30 a.m, he and Yugam were preparing to return home when a rashly driven Swift car hit his I-10 car. The driver of Swift car was drunk, he alleged.

Initially, the driver of the Swift handed over Rs 2,500 to Bagga for the damage. Bagga accepted that but later returned the money. "Soon the three persons started hitting Bagga and his manager Yugam. Bagga ran towards the parking area to save himself, but was chased and beaten mercilessly," the officer said. The accused allegedly fled the spot after snatching Bagga's bag containing around Rs 12-15 lakh.