Three arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur for Maoist links

Patna, April 15 (IANS) Three persons allegedly linked with Maoists were arrested in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Thursday and weapons and explosives seized from them, police said.
SDPO, Muzaffarpur (East), Manoj Pandey said that the district police seized a hand grenade, a pistol, a rifle, a dozen live bullets and a mobile phone from their possession.
"We raided Dhanaur village under Katra police station in Muzaffarpur and arrested the accused, identified as Shiv Shankar Shah, Phuleshwar Sahani and Santosh Shah. During search of the house, we have found arms and ammunition from their possession," he said.
"The interrogation of the accused are currently underway to ascertain their links. We suspecte that they have links with Maoists of north Bihar. Further investigation is underway," Pandey said.
--IANS
ajk/vd