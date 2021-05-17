Three booked under NSA for black marketing of Remdesivir in Bhopal

Bhopal, May 17 (IANS) Three persons were charged under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for alleged black marketing of Remdesivir injections in Bhopal. The Madhya Pradesh government will ensure strict punishment for those indulging in black marketing of Remdesivir injections and other essential medicines for the treatment of Covid-19 infections.

Bhopal Collector Avinash Lavania has taken action against the three accused -- Aakarsh Saxena, Dilpreet Saluja and Ankit Saluja -- under the NSA in the Kolar police station area for alleged fraud in Remdesivir injections at JK Hospital, Bhopal, and selling them outside the hospital for exorbitant prices.

As per the report received from the police, the Collector has directed that all accused be booked under the NSA and be sent on remand to Bhopal Central Jail.

