Three children die in road mishap in Bihar

The makeshift hutment was constructed near the Madhuban mosque on Sitamarhi-Dumri road following floods in the region.

Patna, July 30 (IANS) Three children, including an infant, died while three others were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a hutment in Bihar's Sitamarhi district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Shayma Noori (6 months), Hafsa khatoon (12) and Aabid (6). Three of their parents were also grievously injured in the mishap and are presently undergoing treatment at the Sadar hospital of the district.

Sitamarhi DSP (headquarters), P.N.A. Sahu, said that the truck was loaded with sand and was moving at a very high speed.

"The driver of the vehicle probably lost control, leading to the truck mowing down the hutment which was built on the roadside," Sahu said.

"The errant driver managed to flee from the spot. We have seized the vehicle and identified the truck driver. He will be put behind bars soon," Sahu said.

Following the mishap, a large number of local residents assembled at the spot and blocked the road, demanding swift action against the driver and adequate compensation to the deceased's family members.

--IANS

ajk/arm