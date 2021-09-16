Three children die, over 60 others admitted to hospital after complaints of fever, respiratory problems in West Bengal's Malda

According to the medical authorities around 200 more children are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Most of the children were admitted from several blocks of the district. The children were suffering from cough, cold and respiratory problems.Dr Partha Pratim Mukherjee, Principal, Malda Medical College and Hospital said, "We have formed a special doctors team to monitor the children and they will recommend as per the need. At this moment the situation is normal and under control"."Around 50 to 60 children have been admitted with cough, cold and respiratory problems which are very common during this season," said Mukherjee.He further said "We are taking the swab and blood samples to specify the disease. An emergency level meeting has been called with the head of the pediatric department along with other doctors and will discuss all necessary points. Yesterday night two children lost their lives and it is reported another one also, but it needs to be confirmed".Archana Majhi, a family member of a deceased alleged, "There is a huge crisis of doctors at the hospital. The baby was suffering from high fever and respiratory problems. But doctors of the hospital did not visit properly. As a result due to the negligence, their baby failed to fight with death". (ANI)