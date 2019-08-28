Three coaches of passenger train derail at Kanpur

Though no one was injured in the incident, the derailment caused a chaos like situation at the railway station as several pillars and a part of the platform were damaged.

Railways officials said their priority was to clear the route, which has been affected since 6.50 a.m. when the derailment took place. The coaches are being taken off with the help of cranes.

Deputy Chief Rail Traffic Manager Himanshu Shekhar said two of the coaches that derailed were meant for women. The cause behind the derailment is immediately not known and an inquiry panel is being constituted to investigate.