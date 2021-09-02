Three committees collaborate to create Durga idol resembling Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata

Kolkata [West Bengal] (India), September 2 (ANI): Three Durga Puja committees in the city are collaborating to produce an idol of Goddess Durga which resembles chief minister Mamata Banerjee and the 10 hands of the Goddess will highlight 10 schemes of the state government.



Nazrul Park Unnayan Samity, Baguiati Puja committee and Crowdnxt Mediia Art on Thursday announced that they will be developing the idol of Goddess Durga resembling the chief minister.

While speaking to ANI, the vice president of Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti, Partha Sarkar said, "Mamata (idol) will showcase the mass benefit schemes of the chief minister to reach out to the marginalised sections of society."

"The 10 hands of Goddess Durga will be shown reaching out to the people with schemes such as Lakhi Bhandar, Swasthya sathi, Khadya Sathi, Shikshashree", he said.

Talking about the idol, idol maker Mintu Pal said, "The fibreglass-made idol will be prepared keeping in mind the facial impression of the chief minister."

"The idol will sport a white saree and in the background of the idol, there will be the logo of Biswa Bangla," he added.

Director of Crowdnxt Mediia Art, Dipanwita Bagchi said, "It was a big challenge for me to complete this concept and with the support of the Nazrul Park Unnayan Samiti committee and Idol Maker Mintu Pal, it has been possible today."

"The cost of this idol is Rs 2,10,000," she added. (ANI)

