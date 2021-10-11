Three dacoits held in Odisha, arms seized

Bhubaneswar, Oct 11 (IANS) Three members of a dacoit gang were held in Odisha's Sundergarh district and a quantity of arms seized from them, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Basista Mohanty, Jangyasis Swain, and Amit Kumar Sahoo, all hailing from Rourkela in Sundergarh.

Superintendent of Police, Rourkela, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said: "We have seized 3 pistols, 20 live ammunition, four detonators, 35 SLR automatic weapons, Rs 50,000 in cash, an SUV and two motorcycles from their possession."