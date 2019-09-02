Three-day International Snack Festival organised in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): The three-day-long International Snacks Festival at the Ameerpet Metro station here has been a great success, said Burra Venkatesham, IAS, Secteray in the Telangana Tourism and Culture Department.

"This event was organised by CLIC (Culture Language Indian Connection); it brings people from all cultures together on a common platform," Venkatesham told ANI here on Sunday.

Talking about the need for organising such festivals he said, "People from diverse cultures bring along with them eatables specific to their region and deliver the taste of their respective states, this year L&T Metro also joined us in giving a platform."Pleased with the success of this event he added that the administration will now seek to organise more such events in future which will also make the daily commute of passengers more interesting."We will now have such festivals every month, like snack festival, breakfast festival and we might also have international kids festival and literature festival. It will make travelling a more happening experience," Venkatesham said.Rizwana, a stall owner who had arrived from Gujarat said, "The cuisine of Gujarat is spicy and Telangana tourism have organised this wonderful event in which ladies are getting an opportunity to showcase their talent, we are thankful to the Telangana administration."Swati Gharat, a stall owner from Maharastra, echoed similar thoughts, "People from all communities have come together and are participating in this event as they intend to promote the cultural integration of all the states. This is a wonderful experience." (ANI)