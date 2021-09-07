Three-day legislative Assembly session starts in Mizoram

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 7th, 2021, 12:30:02hrs
A three day legislative assembly session will take place in Mizoram from September 7 to 9. (Photo/ANI)

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], September 7 (ANI): Three-day Assembly session has started in Mizoram from Tuesday, informed an official source.

Assembly Secretary H. Lalrinawma said that in a recent meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo a detailed programme was chalked out as per which the session will last for three days till September 9.
According to the official, two Government bills -- the Mizoram Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and Mizoram Agricultural Land Leasing Bill, 2021 will be tabled during the three-day session.
At least 258 starred questions have been received by the Assembly Secretariat to be answered during the session.
Besides, 227 unstarred questions have also been accepted. (ANI)

