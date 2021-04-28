Three-day maritime exercise of Indian, French Navy ends

Conducted from April 25-27 in the Arabian Sea, the exercise witnessed high-tempo naval operations at sea, including advanced air defence and anti-submarine exercises, intense fixed and rotary wing flying operations, including cross-deck helicopter landings, tactical manoeuvres, surface and anti-air weapon firings, underway replenishment and other maritime security operations.

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The three-day bilateral maritime exercise between Indian and French Navy -- 'Varuna-2021' -- has concluded in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy said on on Wednesday.

The exercise 'Varuna' has been a key enabler in building interoperability and strengthening the coordination between the two navies.

This exercise has matured over the years with increase in scope, complexity of operations and level of participation. Units of both navies honed and enhanced their war-fighting skills to demonstrate their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the maritime domain.

The common understanding of the two navies in executing maritime operations was evident right from the start of the exercise wherein the entire planning was carried out through virtual meeting and the exercises were conducted completely in the non-contact format.

"The seamless coordination, precise execution of manoeuvres, and accuracy in complex exercises characterised the conduct of Varuna-2021 and has helped further strengthen mutual confidence, inter-operability and sharing of best practices between both navies," said Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal.

Indian Navy's guided missile frigate Tarkash will continue to exercise with the French Navy's Carrier Strike Group (CSG) from April 28 to May 1, participating in advanced surface, anti-submarine and air-defence operations.

