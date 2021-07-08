Three-day mourning in Himachal over Virbhadra's demise

Shimla, July 8 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday declared three-day mourning on demise of Congress veteran and former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, who was at the helm in the state for six times.
A government spokesperson told the media that the government has declared state mourning for three days.
Congress veteran Virbhadra Singh passed away in the early hours on July 8 at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here after a three-month long battle with post-Covid complications.
There shall be no official entertainment during this period. All state government offices, including boards, corporations and autonomous institutions, except the offices dealing with the essential services, will be closed on Thursday.
