Three days after chopper crash, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanies PM Modi to Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir), Oct 27 (ANI): Three days after an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv chopper crash-landed in Poonch sector with him on board, Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh accompanied Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rajouri.



While accompanying Prime Minister Modi, there were some visible facial injuries sustained in the crash where the chopper was damaged beyond repair.

Lieutenant-General Ranbir Singh, who is one of the contenders to be the next Army Chief, also attended the Infantry Day celebrations in the morning at Udhampur.

Lt Gen Ranbir along with six other officers was travelling towards Kashmir after a media interaction when his chopper due to a technical snag, crash-landed, but miraculously, all the passengers managed to escape safely with only minor injuries.

The Northern Army Commander also underwent medical tests at the Udhampur military hospital and was found to be fit. (ANI)

