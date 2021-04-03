Three dead, 4 injured in house party shooting in US state of North Carolina

Washington DC [US], April 3 (ANI/Sputnik): A shooting has broken out at a house party in the city of Wilmington in the US state of North Carolina, leaving three people killed and four others injured, the local police reported on Saturday.



The incident occurred around midnight local time (4:00 GMT on Saturday).

"There was a house party that was taking place inside of a house. At least seven people inside were shot and three are deceased," police chief Donny Williams told the local WECT channel.

Police are working to establish a motive for the shooting and get suspects identified, the officer added. (ANI/Sputnik)

