Three dead in hopital fire in Russia

Moscow, June 9 (IANS) Three people died and at least eight injured after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a hospital in western Russia on Wednesday.

The fire at the clinical hospital named after N.A. Semashko in the city of Ryazan, about 190 km southeast of Moscow, covered an area of 15 square meters and was later extinguished, according to the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.