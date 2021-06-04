Three Delhi-bound flights diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): Several Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Jaipur airport due to bad weather conditions in the capital city on Friday.



Presently three flights have been diverted. Air India's Kathmandu-Delhi flight, Vistara's Bombay-Delhi flight, and Spice Jet's Darbhanga-Delhi flight have been diverted so far.

Jaipur Airport Director told ANI, "Delhi-bound Air India flight was diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi. The flight landed safely at Jaipur airport at 5:30 pm. The flight with 163 passengers on board is waiting for approval to fly to Delhi."

Vistara tweeted, "Flight UK902 (BOM-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather in Delhi. Please stay tuned for further updates".

The flights are all currently awaiting approval to fly to Delhi.

Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced gusty winds and light to moderate intensity rain on Friday evening.

According to a weather forecast, Delhi is likely to receive rainfall during the next two days.

Several trees have also been uprooted, following the heavy rain and strong winds, near Windsor Place in the capital city. (ANI)

