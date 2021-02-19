Three die in Chitrakoot as mound of mud caves in, UP CM announces ex-gratia

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of three persons who were killed after a mud mound caved in Chitrakoot district of the state.



An official release said that the Chief Minister asked the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the victims of the incident.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials of the district administration to conduct rescue and relief work at a rapid pace.

He asked them to ensure proper treatment for the injured. (ANI)

