Three drug suppliers held in Delhi, cannabis worth over Rs 5.5 cr seized

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday arrested three people for allegedly supplying drugs and seized cannabis worth more than Rs 5.5 crores from their possession.



As per the police, a team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dayanand of Special Staff South District apprehended the three accused from MMTC road in Malviya Nagar area of Delhi while they were carrying a huge quantity of contraband in an auto-rickshaw.

When the police searched the auto-rickshaw, they found three bags that enclosed 45 packets containing 93.582 kilograms of cannabis.

During the interrogation, the accused disclosed that they procured the drugs from Odisha and transported it to Delhi in trucks hiding in bags containing chemicals like alum.

The three persons lived in a rented place near Transport Nagar of Delhi where they stored contraband and used to supply it in auto-rickshaw as per order.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Kumar, Ram Prasad and Israel. (ANI)

