Three held, fake Indian Army ID cards seized in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday allegedly seized fake Indian Army identity cards and arrested three persons in the case.



Speaking to ANI, Ajay Singh, Superintendent of Police of STF said, "The team of STF received information based on which we arrested the three persons. The arrested accused allege that by using these fake Indian Army cards, many people could avail several job opportunities especially in foreign nations like Afghanistan."

"So far, the arrested persons have claimed that they have already sent hundreds of fake ID cards via parcel to people," Singh said.

"As of now, we have seized some fake Indian Army stamps and a bunch of ID cards. Further probe is underway," he added. (ANI)