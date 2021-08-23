Three held for allegedly trashing vegetable vendor in Mumbai's Matunga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI): Three people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a vegetable vendor in Matunga on Sunday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera inside the shop.



The arrested accused have been identified as Uday Kumar Nadar, Balkrishna Nadar and Ramesh. Matunga Police Station has arrested the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Actually, Uday Nadar himself had taken this vegetable shop on rent earlier and the victim used to work with him," said the police.

"But the shop was not running during the lockdown. Meanwhile, the victim himself took this shop on rent after talking to the owner of the shop, due to which Uday got angry and along with his two companions beat up the vegetable vendor on Sunday," the police added. (ANI)

