Three held for attacking Delhi policeman, stealing pistol

According to police, the incident occurred in north Delhi early on Sunday when constables Rajesh and Kavinder, of the Aman Vihar Police station, were patrolling in Rohini Sector 20.

"Kavinder and Rajesh got a tip off that three criminals in a white SUV were in sector-20. Both the constables located the SUV and signalled its driver to stop but he tried to flee. According to the drill, the constables took out their pistols but the driver tried to hit Kavinder," a senior police officer said.

As the constable jumped aside, one of the accused grabbed his pistol but as he refused to let it go, they carried Kavinder along for some distance before releasing his hand after managing to snatch away the pistol, the officer added. Senior officials were informed and five teams swung into action to nab the accused persons. "Several raids were carried out following which accused Rakesh was nabbed from his village Rasool Pur Kanjawala and later his accomplices, Ashok and one juvenile were apprehended from Pooth Kalan. The SUV was also recovered," the police officer added.