Three held for illegal cattle slaughtering in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Delhi police arrested three members of a gang for their alleged involvement in illegal cattle slaughtering in the Ranhola area of the national capital and seized a vehicle and knives from the possession of the accused on Friday.



As per an official statement of the Delhi Police, upon information of spotting suspected remains of cattle that appeared to have been slaughtered in a vacant plot of land on the outskirts in Ranhola area, cases were registered at Ranhola police station under appropriate sections.

"For the arrest of the accused several teams from the police station and Special staff were pressed into action. The team from the Special staff succeeded in identifying and arresting three accused persons who indulged in the said illegal act and arrested Shanu (23), Tanjeem (23); and Mohseen (30)," police said.

"Recovery of one vehicle used in committing the crime and knives used for cutting has been made from the accused. Further raids to arrest the associated members are underway," police added. (ANI)

