Three held in Connaught place armed robbery case

While the two robbers were identified as Pawan (35), a resident of Sonipat, and Sandeep (32) a resident of Rohtak (both Haryana).

At their instance, the police also arrested Shamsuddin (45), a resident of Mathura (UP). He had supplied them firearms. Three 7.65 mm pistols with 15 rounds were recovered from Shamsuddin.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan, on August 19 an employee of a money changer was robbed at gun point in Connaught Place. The robbers took away the bag containing cash, but Deepak, one of the robbers, was apprehended by the people. The bag containing Rs 50,000 was also recovered from the spot.

Following a tip-off a trap was laid and Pawan and Sandeep were arrested near Smriti Van, Narela, on August 11. A loaded .315 bore country-made pistol was recovered. During interrogation, they said their associate had informed them regarding movement of cash. They expected to intercept Rs 10-20 lakh. The gang reached Connaught Place on motorcycles. Sandeep and Pawan, who were carrying weapons, snatched the bag and started running. But the victim raised alarm and the people caught Deepak. -- IANS<br>adv/pcj