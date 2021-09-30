Three held in gang-rape of 20-yr-old Telangana student

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (IANS) Telangana Police on Thursday arrested three accused allegedly involved in the gang-rape of a 20-year-old student in Nizamabad town.

A police officer said search was on for two other accused. The arrested accused will be produced before a magistrate later in the day.

The victim was allegedly gang-raped in an abandoned hospital building near bus station in the town late on Tuesday night. A person, who found the victim in an unconscious state, alerted the police.