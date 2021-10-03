Three hurt as two groups pelt stones over use of toilet in Delhi's Geeta Colony, 9 detained

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Three persons sustained minor injuries when two groups pelted stones at each other following a dispute over the use of a toilet at Budh Bazar slum, Geeta Colony in New Delhi, said Delhi police adding that they have detained nine persons.



Earlier, a call was made to the Police Control Room (PCR) informing the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and detained the accused. The two groups, one residing near the toilet, and the other a little distance away from the toilet were found pelting stones at each other, said the police.

The dispute was over the use of the toilet and both groups said the other side had passed rude comments, said the police.(ANI)

