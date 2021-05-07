Three injured in militant grenade attack in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 7 (IANS) Three people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar on Friday, police said.

Police said militants hurled a grenade at CRPF troopers belonging to 36 Battalion in Nawa Bazar area of old Sringar.

"The grenade exploded, injuring three persons - police constable, Fayaz Ahmed, a CRPF jawan identified as Harish Kumar, and a civilian identified as Haziq Ali, belonging to Chanapora area of Srinagar city.