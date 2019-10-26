Three judges of high court sworn in

Chandigarh, Oct 26 (IANS) Chief justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Ravi Shanker Jha on Saturday administered oath of office to three judges of the high court.

The judges to whom oath of office was administered were Justice Suvir Sehgal, Justice Girish Agnihotri and Justice Alka Sarin.

Among those present during the oath-taking ceremony included all judges of the high court, the Registrar, officers of the registry, senior advocates and office-bearers of the High Court Bar Association.

