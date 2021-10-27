Three Kashmiri students booked for pro-Pak slogans

Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 27 (IANS) Three Kashmiri students of an engineering college in Agra have been booked after a BJP youth wing leader lodged a complaint against them for allegedly "shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and sharing posts related to it on social media" after India's loss to the neighbouring country in the recently held T-20 World Cup match.

SP (city) Vikas Kumar said that an FIR is being registered at Jagdishpura police station on the basis of the complaint filed by BJP youth wing leader Gaurav Rajawat.

"Legal action will be taken accordingly," the SP said.

He said that the police also received information that some people had 'written anti-national messages' on WhatsApp after the match ended in with a Pakistan win.

The college administration has suspended all three students who were doing their civil engineering course from the hostel as well as the institute.

According to the notice issued by the dean of the hostels, Dr Dushyant Singh, the students were found to be involved in 'indiscipline' by 'posting status in favour of Pakistan' after the match on October 24.

"Therefore, the hostel discipline committee has decided to suspend all three of them with immediate effect," a statement from the college said.

Chief proctor of the institute, Dr Ashish Shukla, said that the three Kashmiri students have apologised for their act. These students had got admission in the institute under Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS), which is available for students from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

--IANS

amita/pgh