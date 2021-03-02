Three Kerala Ministers take Covid vaccine jabs

The coronavirus vaccine is now available to all persons who are 60 years and above as well as those in the age group of 45-60 years with comorbidities.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 2 (IANS) Three Kerala ministers, including Health Minister K.K. Shailaja, on Tuesday received the coronavirus vaccination jabs during the ongoing second phase of the vaccination drive being held nationwide.

Shailaja along with State Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan received their jabs at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital here while Ports Minister Ramachandran Kadannappally got inoculated at a state-run hospital in his hometown Kannur.

Shailaja was accompanied by her husband for the vaccination.

"The vaccination is going smoothly in Kerala at nearly 1,000 centres. We are planning to have more centres which would include mass vaccination centres so more people can take the vaccine jabs without much delay. At present, more than four lakh people in the state have taken the vaccine and there have been no adverse reports of any complications due to the vaccine. All persons have to register themselves first and then proceed to take the vaccine," said Shailaja.

All three ministers were kept under observation for half-an-hour after receiving the vaccine shots.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to take the vaccine jab on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram.

--IANS

sg/khz/bg