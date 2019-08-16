Three killed in lightning in Bengal

Besides, three persons were also injured.

"Three farmers including two women and a man have been killed as they were working on the open field in Raghunathpur area, " a police officer said.

"One of the injured has been admitted to Purulia superspeciality hospital while two others have been taken to a local health centre," he added.

Heavy shower accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed several parts of Gangetic West Bengal districts on Friday afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the southern West Bengal districts for the next 48 hours.