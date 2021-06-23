Three killed in road mishap in Nigeria

Abuja, June 23 (IANS) Three people died and two others injured after a motorbike collided with truck in Nigeria's Oyo, authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on a busy road in Ibadan when the speeding motorbike rider lost control and was crushed under the wheels in an attempt to overtake a truck, said Uche Chukwurah, head of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Oyo.