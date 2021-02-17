  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Three killed, seven injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Three killed, seven injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Feb 17th, 2021, 10:14:46hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Three people were killed and seven injured after a vehicle carrying a wedding party collided head-on with a truck in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): A total of three people died and seven were injured after a vehicle carrying wedding guests collided head-on with a truck in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Tuesday.

According to the police, three bodies, which were recovered from the accident scene in Kannad municipality, have been sent to the hospital for autopsy.
Meanwhile, the injured are being treated at a nearby hospital.
According to police officials, the death toll is expected to rise.
More information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features