Three LeT militants killed in gunfight in J&K's Kulgam (3rd Lead)

Acting on specific information generated by Kulgam police about presence of terrorists in Chimmer area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by J&K Police, CRPF's 18 Bn and Army's 9 RR.

Srinagar, June 30 (IANS) Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, police said.

During the search operation as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were repeatedly appealed to surrender, but fired indiscriminately upon the security forces, injuring two Army soldiers, who had to be airlifted to the Srinagar Army hospital.

Security forces retaliated which leading to an encounter, in which three terrorists were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site.

"They have been identified as Waseem Ahmad Bangroo, resident of Redwani Kulgam, Shahnawaz Ahmad, resident of Kilbal Shopian, and Zakir Bashir, resident of Chimmer Kulgam. All the killed terrorists were affiliated with proscribed LeT terror outfit (self-claimed TRF)," a police officer said.

"Bashir had recently joined the proscribed outfit."

Police said as per its records, all the killed terrorists were part of a group involved in various terror crimes.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site.

