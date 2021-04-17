Three LeT terror associates held in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Army, police arrested three terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.



Incriminating materials were recovered from their possession, police said.

"Police in Budgam along with 53 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) arrested three terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and recovered incriminating materials from their possession," said the police.

On Wednesday, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists, along with three over ground workers (OGWs), were arrested by Kulgam Police in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

