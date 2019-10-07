Three Maoist guerrillas arrested in Jharkhand

According to police, a search operation was launched based on intelligence inputs regarding the presence of the guerrillas at Tilma village in Khunti district. The operation led to the arrest of the three guerrillas.

All three belonged to the banned Communist Party of India Maoist (CPI-Maoist).

They have been identified as Dhrambeer Mahto alias Demka Mahto, Amarjeet Munda alias Soma Munda and Karan Singh Munda.

Police seized one pistol, AK-47 cartridges and a banner of the Maoist organisation from them.

Maoist guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.