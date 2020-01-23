Three members of a family murdered in Chandigarh's Manimajra

Chandigarh [India], Jan 23 (ANI): There members of a family were murdered, while one was injured after being attacked by unidentified assailants in Manimajra, Chandigarh on Thursday morning, police said.

"Three people have been murdered with the help of a sharp weapon. Among those dead are a woman, her daughter and son. The husband of the woman is critically injured and is admitted to a hospital. We will take footage of CCTV cameras and investigate the matter," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Nilambari Jagadale.



Police has started investigating the matter. (ANI)

