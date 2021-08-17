  1. Sify.com
  4. Three more bodies recovered from site of Kinnaur landslide: ITBP

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Aug 17th, 2021, 20:30:02hrs
Kinnaur landslide toll rises to 28

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India] August 17 (ANI): Three more bodies were recovered from the landslide site in Nugalsari, Kinnaur on Tuesday, taking the total death toll to 28, said the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

NDRF, ITBP, and other agencies are engaged in the search operation since the incident took place last week.
A massive landslide had hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district where a 30-seater Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus, a truck, and four cars were among the vehicles that came under the rubble on August 11.
Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on had Thursday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased. (ANI)

