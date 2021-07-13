Three of family stabbed to death in Bihar's Rohtas

The deceased were identified as Vijay Singh and his two sons, Kaju Singh and Dipak Singh.

Patna, July 13 (IANS) Three persons of a family were stabbed to death in Bihar's Rohtas district on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to an official of Darihat police station, the reason for the incident appeared to be a property dispute.

"The family members of the victims alleged that they had a property dispute with a person living in the same village. On Tuesday evening, a group of men attacked Vijay and his two sons with sharp-edged weapons, stabbing them to death," the official said.

The attackers are at large after the incident. As the situation in the village remains tense, police have deployed additional force there to prevent further untoward incidents.

"We have identified the accused persons. They will be put behind the bars soon," the official said.

--IANS

ajk/vd