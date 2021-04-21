Three ONGC employees abducted by armed miscreants in Assam's Sivasargar district

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 21 (ANI): Three employees of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have been abducted by unknown armed miscreants from the rig site of ONGC in Assam's Sivasagar district, the ONGC informed on Wednesday.



As per the ONGC, the abducted employees include two Junior Engineer Assistants (Production) and a Junior Technician (Production). The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday in the Lakwa field.

"The abducted employees were taken by the miscreants in an operational vehicle belonging to ONGC. Later, the vehicle was found abandoned near the Nimonagarh jungles close to the Assam-Nagaland border," the ONGC tweeted.

A complaint has been lodged with the local police.

Higher officials of the State Police are on the site and local administration has been informed about the incident.

"ONGC is in constant touch with the higher authorities," it added. (ANI)