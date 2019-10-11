Three persons charred to death in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Three people were charred to death in a fire, which broke out in a house in Sagar Nagar area of the city at around 2 am on Friday.

Arilova Police Station Circle Inspector Kishore Kumar told ANI that Umamaheswara Rao (60) and Lavanya (32) died on the spot. Sarat Chandra (38), who was shifted to King George Hospital, died while undergoing treatment.



Police have neither confirmed nor denied the suicide angle in the case. An FIR has been registered. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

