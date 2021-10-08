Three persons drown in Maharashtra's Tanasa river

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Three transgender persons drowned to their deaths while taking a bath in the Tanasa river in the Virar area of the Palghar district in Maharashtra on Thursday.



As per the police, 6 transgender persons had gone to take a bath in the river on Thursday morning after the Amavasya Puja. While bathing, three failed to gauge the depth of the water and consequently drowned. After being taken out from the river, they were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

The other three persons were rescued.

Virar Police has started the investigation into the matter after the registration of a case under the Accidental Death Report (ADR). (ANI)

