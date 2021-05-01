Three-phase counting in Puducherry, results expected by 11 pm

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes in Puducherry which went to the polls on April 6.

The counting will commence at 8 a.m. and will be conducted in three phases.

The ECI will update the round-wise trends for each of the 30 constituencies in the Union Territory every few minutes and the results will be announced on its website -- http://results.eci.gov.in.