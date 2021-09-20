Three roads in Baghpat to be named after Jat stalwarts

Lucknow, Sep 20 (IANS) In order to appease farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to name three roads in Baghpat district after former Prime Minister, late Chaudhary Charan Singh, farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait and Chandro Tomar, also known as Shooter Dadi.

The chief minister's office gave this information through a tweet.

According to sources, the Chaprauli-Tanda road will be named as Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg.

The Chaprauli-Barnawa road will be named as Mahendra Singh Tikait Marg while the Johdi-Bijwada road will be named after Shooter Dadi.

All three stalwarts belong to the Jat community which is predominantly leading the farmers' agitation against three farm laws enacted by the Centre last year.

The Yogi government, through this decision, aims to pacify the Jat community.

The chief minister will also be unveiling a statue of Mihir Bhoj who is said to be a Gurjar leader though the Rajput organizations claim that he was a Rajput. The statue will be unveiled in Grater Noida on September 22.

--IANS

amita/skp/