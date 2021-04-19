  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Three Russian climbers missing on Nepal's Annapurna peak: Report

Three Russian climbers missing on Nepal's Annapurna peak: Report

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 19th, 2021, 07:25:07hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 19 (ANI): Three Russian climbers have reportedly gone missing from Nepal's Annapurna I peak (8,091 meters), located in the north-central part of the country.

The climbers have been identified as Sergey Kondrashkin, Alexander Luthokin and Dmitry Sinev, according to the local media reports.
A search operation is set to begin on Monday morning. More details are awaited in this regard.
The Annapurna region is a diverse and popular trekking area. It is a massif in the Himalayas in north-central Nepal that includes several peaks.
In April 2020, two South Korean trekkers had died in an avalanche in the Annapurna region. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features