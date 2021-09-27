Three-storeyed building collapses in Bengaluru, no casualties reported

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) A three-storeyed building collapsed in Lakkasandra near the busy Wilson Garden area in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Monday. Luckily, most of the 50 people who lived in the building had gone out to work, the police said, and there were no casualties.

The fire brigade and emergency services personnel have reached the spot for search abd rescue operation. The labourers living there came from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and worked in the Metro project. Most of them had gone to work when the building collapsed. The few who were in the building managed to rush out when the building started shaking, eyewitnesses said.