Three ULFA(I) cadres apprehended in Assam's Namrup

Namrup (Assam) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Three ULFA(I) cadres were apprehended by a joint team of Army and Assam Police in Namrup on Saturday.

The apprehended cadres have been identified as Rantu Sonowal, Vidyut Chiringia, and Jishu Borah.

Police said, "In a major blow to the modus operandi of insurgent outfit ULFA (I) in misguiding the youth to join the outfit as many as three Over Ground Workers including the new recruits are apprehended by a joint team of Dangri Kumar Army Camp, Sapekhati Army Camp and Namrup Police on December 28."

Police said based on specific input from reliable sources a joint team of Army and Police launched an operation in Namrup."After a sustained effort following various leads the team apprehended an Over Ground Worker Rantu Sonowal (25), resident of Rohmari, Dibrugarh. He was residing at Namrup at a rented house where he was running all kinds of notorious activities including making ULFA(I) flags to be hoisted on various occasions, recruiting youths and extortion activities for the banned outfit," police said.Police further said that during interrogation, it was revealed that few more youths are coming to join the outfit as a result of which Vidyut Chiringia, age 19 years and resident of Konwarijan and Jishu Borah, age 27 years, a resident of Behoguri in Anglong were apprehended.A pistol with rounds and two ULFA(I) flags were recovered from them."It is revealed from preliminary interrogation that total of five to six of them were to move towards Tinsukia and across to Myanmar after getting together at Namrup and neighbouring areas of Charaideo district," police said."Sonowal was instrumental in misguiding youths for recruitment and making and distributing ULFA(I) flags for hoisting during ULFA(I) Protest Day which although was failed by alert and effective actions of Army and Police," police added. (ANI)